Blockchain in Fintech Market 2019 by Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Plutus Financial, Auxesis Group, BlockCypher

Blockchain is the technology that uses a shared ledger to record transactions across a decentralized network of computers. Blockchain in fintech manages and controls the information on digital transactions and avoid duplicates. Integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in significant cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks.

This report studies the Blockchain in Fintech market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain in Fintech market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Major players reported in the market include:

• Amazon Web Services

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Ripple

• Earthport

• Chain Inc

• Bitfury Group

• BTL Group

• Digital Asset Holdings

• Circle

• Factom

• AlphaPoint

• Coinbase

• Plutus Financial

• Others

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Application & Solutions

• Middleware & Services

• Infrastructure & Base Protocols

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Table of Contents:

1 Blockchain in Fintech Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blockchain in Fintech

1.2 Classification of Blockchain in Fintech by Types

1.2.1 Global Blockchain in Fintech Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Blockchain in Fintech Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Application & Solutions

1.2.4 Middleware & Services

1.2.5 Infrastructure & Base Protocols

1.3 Global Blockchain in Fintech Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain in Fintech Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Blockchain in Fintech Market by Regions

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blockchain in Fintech Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services Blockchain in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blockchain in Fintech Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Blockchain in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blockchain in Fintech Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Business Overview

3 Global Blockchain in Fintech Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Blockchain in Fintech Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Blockchain in Fintech Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Blockchain in Fintech Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

TOC continued…!

