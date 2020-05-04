Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025

Intellectual property rights and royalty management software offers content companies with tools required by the organization to identify their patents, trade secrets, employee know-how and valuable assets. The software instructs the large and small enterprises about the IP rights and royalties enabling them to arrange for license fees, in the form of royalty and aids in profit share arrangements.
The North American region is largely investing in the adoption of intellectual property rights & royalty management solutions in order to protect their innovations and assets across various verticals like healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, and others.
In 2018, the global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
FADEL
Vistex
Klopotek
Filmtrack
IBM
Dependable Solutions
Anaqua
Lecorpio
Ipfolio
Capgemini
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud/Hosted
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Travel & Hospitality
Media & Entertainment
Government
Publishing
Education
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
