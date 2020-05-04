Omega-3 Consumption Market Segmentation and Development Forecast till 2024

Chicago, United States, Dec 23, 2019 — Report Hive Research adds Omega-3 Consumption market report to its market research database.The Omega-3 Consumption Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Omega-3 Consumption Market analysis is provided for the international Markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Omega-3, also called Ï‰-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body cant make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Leading players of Omega-3 Consumption including:

BASF

DSM

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

Marine Ingredients

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

Aker BioMarine

OLVEA Fish Oils

Solutex

Huatai Biopharm Inc

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

KD Pharma

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

