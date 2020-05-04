

Regulatory technology, also known as a “RegTech” is a new field within the financial services industry that utilizes information technology to enhance regulatory processes. It puts a particular emphasis on regulatory monitoring, reporting and compliance and is thus benefiting the finance industry. The objective of RegTech is to enhance transparency as well as consistency and to standardize regulatory processes, to deliver sound interpretations of ambiguous regulations and thus to provide higher levels of quality at lower cost. Oftentimes RegTech companies utilize the cloud through software-as-a-service.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2167803

The global RegTech market revenue is estimated to be $1372.12 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $6420.34 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.66% during the forecast period 20182025. The solutions include compliance management, reporting, identity management, and risk management. The compliance management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solutions help organizations in key compliance areas and risk aversion for AML, KYC, MiFID II, Basel III, PSD 2, Solvency II, and AIFMD. The traditional compliance tools are not found to be effective to respond to regulatory changes in recent times. With the major focus of governments across regions with GDPR guidelines, RegTech is expected to majorly impact the financial service organizations. With an increased focus on data protection rules, organizations need to strictly adhere to compliances and monitor transparency in money transactions as laid down by the regulatory bodies to avoid huge penalties. Many RegTech vendors have partnered with GRC vendors to enhance their reach to the market and clients.

This report studies the global Regulatory technology market status and forecast, categorizes the global Regulatory technology market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Top global Regulatory technology manufacturers covered in this report:

1. Bearingpoint

2. MetricStream

3. NICE Actimize

4. Broadridge

5. Traiana

6. Finastra

7. Targens GmbH

8. Acin

9. Fenergo

10. Accuity

11. Lombard Risk

12. Agreement Express

13. Exiger (DDIQ)

14. EastNets

15. Amlpartners

16. Sysnet Global Solutions

17. MindBridge Ai

18. IdentityMind Global

19. Regbot

20. Arachnys



Market breakdown by regions

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2167803

Market breakdown by type:

Risk Management

Identity Management & Control

Compliance

Regulatory Reporting

Transaction Monitoring

Others

Market breakdown by application:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire