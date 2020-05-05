Antipsychotic Drugs Market SWOT analysis by Growth Opportunities during 2019 to 2024

The ‘Antipsychotic Drugs’ market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Eli Lilly & Co. (United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Pfizer Inc. (United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (United Kingdom), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Allergan (Ireland)

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Definition: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 300 million people who are affected by depression and 60 million people who are affected by bipolar disorders worldwide which result in the demand of antipsychotic drugs. One-fourth of people are affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. Psychosis is a group of disorders with serious distortion of thought, behavior, recognition of reality and perception. The patient can experience delusions and hallucinations and may have misperception and wrong evaluation of the situation, facts or other people. Antipsychotic drugs are one of the top-selling and most widely prescribed drugs for managing psychotic conditions in the United States. The increasing prevalence of psychosis and diseases associated with it are driving the Global Antipsychotic Drugs.

Market Scope Overview: by Type (First Antipsychotic Drugs (Typical Antipsychotics), Second Antipsychotic Drugs (Newer Drugs), Third Antipsychotic Drugs), Application (Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Dementia, Others), Drug Class (Haldo, Navane, Invega, Latuda, Seroquel, Risperdal, Zyprexa, Geodon, Abilify)

Increasing cases of addiction Antipsychotic Drugs resulting in drug abuse and addiction

Schizophrenia patients are reported to be more prone to drug abuse and addiction.

Introduction of new Antipsychotic Compounds by researchers

The rising prevalence of mental health disorders such as Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

With the increasing cases of Psychotic Disorder leading to increase the interest of the Government in R & D of such type of drugs.

Poor Efficiency and Efficacy of Antipsychotic Drugs

The impending patent expirations of several blockbuster drugs and threat of cheap generics used in the market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Forecast

