Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Is Booming Worldwide With Industry Key Players, 2018-2026

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Overview

The BIM extraction software market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global BIM extraction software market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, macro-economic factors, regulations and policies, BIM lifecycle, ecosystem analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market. Further, macro-economic factors included in the report provide key regional socio-political-technological developments and their impact considerations.

A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the BIM extraction software market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of components which are software deployment (on premise software, cloud-based software). On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into water and wastewater, rail transit and aviation, energy generation facilities, roads, bridges, and highways, houses and apartments, factories and warehouses, educational institutes and commercial spaces, government buildings, dams and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global BIM extraction software market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report comprises a competitive scenario and trends in which the BIM extraction software market concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global BIM extraction software market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the BIM extraction software market. The comprehensive BIM extraction software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the BIM extraction software market growth.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, construction projects by region & end use industry, and industry white papers are referred.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

