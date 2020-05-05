Citric Acid Market Analysis 2019 – Global Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025

Worldwide Citric Acid Market to exceed USD 4.34 billion by 2025

The report also covers the global citric acid market trends along with a deep dive into key regions and countries. The global citric acid market analysis has been undertaken using tools such as Porter’s Five Forces, import-export and pricing. The report also covers the global citric acid market 2018 trends with an in-depth assessment of drivers, restraints and value chain.

Request sample copy of Citric Acid Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/263

The global citric acid market size is projected to be valued at USD 4.34 billion by 2025 driven by its extensive use in numerous end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, household applications, cosmetics, metal finishing, and industrial applications. The growth of these end-use industries is expected to augment the growth of the global citric acid market between 2018 and 2025.

Citric acid is an organic acid that is a section of the aerobic living organisms and is found in abundance in various citrus fruits. This is used as an additive in processed foods since almost a century and provides a sour flavor along with acting as an emulsifying agent. It is found in various plants and fruits especially in citrus fruits. Lemon contains almost 8% of its dry weight of this acid. In terms of properties citric acid is crystalline at room temperature and has high solubility in water.

Citric acid is widely being used in various industries since the years of 1860 by the Italian citrus industry as an effective food additive for more than a century. Since, citric acid is naturally present in various fruits and citrus fruits, the isolation process is expensive. Hence to provide a cost-effective solution it is produced commercially. Citric acid is used in food and non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery and medicine, alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, kitchen cleaners and removing of rust from steel.

Read details of Citric Acid report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/citric-acid-market

Food & beverage was the largest end-use of the citric acid and is projected to account for 61.4% of the global citric acid market 2018 revenues. Furthermore, the segment is also projected to continue dominating the citric acid market with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period. Citric acid is extensively used in non-alcoholic soft drinks where the citric acid content can be as high as 0.5% and as a flavoring agent along with a preservative. Of all categories of beverage sector, soft drinks witnessed significant growth in 2017 and are projected to maintain the momentum in coming years. This is one of the key factors to escalate the citric acid market size.

The main players involved in the global Citric Acid Market are;

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Basel

COFCO

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Others

Get the access of more information through our blog, Blogs and Case study:

Blogs on “Citric Acid Hitting a Not So ‘Sour’ Note”

Citric acid and its impacts on food industry

When it is about processed, packaged and any other form of food, citric acid is present everywhere. Citric acid is the most common preservative and flavor enhancer that is used in veggies, salsa, hummus, even cleaning supplies and similar beauty personal care products. It is also the most commonly criticized additive.

The food and beverage industry contributes maximum share to the citric acid market. So it is important to understand the positive and negative impacts of citric acid over various food products.

Positive impacts

Since childhood the various benefits of consuming food that naturally contain citric acid are told to all. It acts an antioxidant and protects the human body from damaging the free radicals. Consumption of adequate antioxidants helps in improving health by prevention of life-threatening aliments. Furthermore, citric acid is an alkalizing agent that helps in reduction of acidity in your body, it functions by re-stabilizing the presence of acidic substance caused due to large amount of processed food or stress. Citric acid is also said to have powerful alkalizing powers that helps in prevention of certain types of kidney stones. In parts of Asia-pacific, and other countries drinking of beer is said to cure the kidney stones.

Negatives Impacts:

There are number of filtration processes that is carried out during the process. However, some people still believe the microscopic waste products left behind by the fungus, (mycotoxins) are not eliminated fully. Health experts believe that inhaling these on a regular basis can cause respiratory disorders, allergies and often lead to chronic illness. Recently health experts have also mentioned that citric acid in beauty and cleaning products might trigger asthma symptoms. Additionally the sugar added are mostly genetically modified organisms. It is recommended that those who are prone to above health issues should be cautious. One should check the label for contents in the product before consumption of the same.

Read More Details of [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/citric-acid-hitting-a-not-so-sour-note

White Paper on “Citric Acid: Applications in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries”

Citric acid is an organic tri-carboxylic acid with a chemical formula C 6H 😯 7 and is an entirely intermediate product of plant and animal metabolism. Citric acid is widely used in food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals among other industries. Citric acid helps in improving the acidulation, anti-oxidation, preservatives, flavor enhancement and other industries. The market is growing in terms of demands and consumption approximately 5% every year. Food and pharmaceutical industries are the maximum contributors of the market segment. The report studies various applications of the citric acid in food and pharmaceutical industrial sectors along with production procedures.

Browse the full case study of Citric Acid Market [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/white-paper/citric-acid-applications-in-food-and-pharmaceutical-industries

Case Study on “Role of Corn Meal Hydrolysate in Production of Citric Acid in Bioreactors“

Fermentation of citric acid is one of the largest biotechnology industries. Studies have also proved that Aspergillus Niger is the most operational strain for citric acid production by fermentation of carbohydrates by secretion of huge amounts of enzymes in the environment. Citric acid is widely used in food and beverage industry, healthcare and industrial applications. There is a huge demand for citric acid due to its varied applications across different industries. The report studies one of the process of production of citric acid along with implementation of the strain. Also, the document studies various methods for obtaining the strain for industrial production of citric acid.

Browse the full case study of Citric Acid Market [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/case-studies/role-of-corn-meal-hydrolysate-in-production-of-citric-acid-in-bioreactors

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire