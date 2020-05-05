Dental Devices Market Analysis by Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025 | Denstply International Inc., A-Dec Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Patterson Companies

Previously in 2018, the global dental devices market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion and estimated to project the value of USD 13.5 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. It has been anticipated in 2020 the global dental devices industry would witness more than 50 million people who would demand the dental procedures for their aging dentures.

The major driving factor influencing the escalations of the global dental devices market is the increasing in life expectancy across the globe, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry worldwide across all age groups. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and their necessity for preventive, surgical services for dental care, restorative is likely to upscale the global dental devices market growth in the near future.

The global dental devices industry is segmented into several classifications including type overview, and region. Based on the type overview, the global dental devices market is categorized by dental systems & equipment ( instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, hand pieces, light cure equipment, scaling units, CAD/CAM systems), Dental Lasers (Diode Lasers, Co2 Lasers, Yttrium Lasers), and Dental Radiology Equipment ( Intra Oral Radiology Equipment, Extra Oral Radiology Equipment, CBCT Scanners).

Discussing the geographical outlook, the global dental devices market is widely range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of the World.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Due to increasing adoption rate among dentists for advanced treatment options specifically for orthodontic applications; increasing investments for the development for novel equipment; favorable government initiatives; and high prevalence of oral cancer are considered amongst a few factors that are anticipated to drive the global dental devices market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is believed to be one of the significant market for dental equipment. Increasing penetration of cosmetic implants is considered as a major factor propelling the growth of equipment products in this region.

Key players of the global dental devices market include Denstply International Inc., A-Dec Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Straumann, GC Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Biolase Inc., Danaher Corporation, and 3M.

Key segments of the global dental devices market

Devices Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Dental Systems & Equipment

Instrument Delivery Systems

Dental Chairs

Hand Pieces

Light Cure Equipment

Scaling Units

CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers

Co2 Lasers

Yttirum Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

Extra Oral Radiology Equipment

CBCT Scanners

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America, Middle-East & Africa

Brazil

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the World

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Dental Devices Market, by Devices Dental Devices Market, by Region Company Profiles

