Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Global Outlook to 2027 – Permobil , Siemens, Sonova Holding, Sunrise Medical, Widex

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products, Communication Aids, Activity Monitors, Location Monitors, Others); End-User (Hospitals and Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Home Care)

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies provide devices that help to overcome cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities in the disabled & geriatric population. Disabled & elderly assistive devices offer devices for the community who are not self-dependent. The disabled & elderly assistive technologies comprise several methods that aim to provide improved quality of life and enhanced accessibility to disabled & geriatric patients. This technology helps the aged population to listen, read, move, and conduct other day-to-day activities.

Top Listed Companies are –

Ai Squared

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.,

Inclusive Technology Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Permobil AB

Siemens Ltd

Sonova Holding Ag

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Widex Ltd.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is anticipated to grow by an increase in several assistive devices manufacturers. However, the high cost of several advanced products, low level of acceptance for a few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers are restraining the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the proactiveness of people and a rise in value to better health conditions are anticipated to provide productive growth opportunities for market growth.

The “Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in disabled and elderly assistive technology market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in disabled and elderly assistive technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is segmented on the basis of product and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, assistive furniture, bathroom safety and assistive products, communication aids, activity monitors, location monitors and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals & nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care.

