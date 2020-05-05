Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market 2019 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2025

The global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cypress Semiconductor

Intel

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cisco

Advanced Micro Devices

Toshiba

Qualcomm

Infineon Technologies

NVIDIA

Philips

GE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Digital chips

Analog chips

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial PC chipsets

IIoT Ethernet switches chipsets

IIoT gateway chipsets

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

1.1 Definition of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

1.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Digital chips

1.2.3 Analog chips

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial PC chipsets

1.3.3 IIoT Ethernet switches chipsets

1.3.4 IIoT gateway chipsets

1.4 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue Analysis

4.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue by Regions

5.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.3.2 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

5.4 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.4.2 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

5.5 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.5.2 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

5.6 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.6.2 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

5.8 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production

5.8.2 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Import and Export

Chapter Six: Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production by Type

6.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Revenue by Type

6.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Cypress Semiconductor

8.1.1 Cypress Semiconductor Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Cypress Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Cypress Semiconductor Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Intel

8.2.1 Intel Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Intel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Intel Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 NXP Semiconductor

8.3.1 NXP Semiconductor Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 NXP Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 NXP Semiconductor Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 STMicroelectronics

8.4.1 STMicroelectronics Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 STMicroelectronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 STMicroelectronics Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Texas Instruments

8.5.1 Texas Instruments Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Texas Instruments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Texas Instruments Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Cisco

8.6.1 Cisco Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Cisco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Cisco Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Advanced Micro Devices

8.7.1 Advanced Micro Devices Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Advanced Micro Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Advanced Micro Devices Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Toshiba Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Toshiba Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 Qualcomm Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Qualcomm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Qualcomm Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Infineon Technologies

8.10.1 Infineon Technologies Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Infineon Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Infineon Technologies Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 NVIDIA

8.12 Philips

8.13 GE

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market

9.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Industrial IoT (IIoT) Chipsets Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

