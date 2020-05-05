Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide by 2024

The ‘Industrial Control System (ICS) Security’ market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.
Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes
Cisco (United States), Honeywell (United States), Juniper (United States), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), ABB (Switzerland), Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Wallix (France)
Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Definition: Industrial Control System (ICS) Security prevents the unintentional interference into the operation of industrial automation. These types of control systems are used widely in the industries and manages industrial processes that provides water, transport, manufacturing and others. As compared to previous version, the control systems are connected to the internet. It consist of complex networks and controlled by remote sensors. Since, there is rising need of automation, the demand for industrial control systems is increasing which is fueling the market growth.
Market Scope Overview: by Type (SCADA, DCS, PLC), Application (Application whitelisting, Virtualization security, Intrusion detection system, Database activity monitoring, Distributed denial of service, Security information and event management, Intrusion prevention system, Update and patch management, Unified threat management, Antivirus or malware, Data loss prevention, Firewall, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) encryption), End users (Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Others)
Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:
Technological enhancements in automation
Rising requirement of automation is fueling the market growth
Increasing need of safeguarding the processes
Risk of hacking can hamper the market
High initial costs for setup
Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Table of Content
Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Forecast
