Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019 Sprouting at CAGR 12.5% by Top Pivotal Players – American International Group, Assurant, Asurion, Blackberry, AT&T, Brightstar Device Protection, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Vodafone group, Three Ireland, Trōv

“Global Mobile Phone Insurance Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Mobile Phone Insurance Market to 2025.

Mobile phones play a central role in today’s contemporary lifestyle. Indeed, mobile phones offer an increasing range of uses and functionalities that directly or indirectly affect the day to day life. In parallel to the development of the mobile phones markets, these devices have also experienced an increase in their price and value. As a result, and considering their everyday exposure to extensive use, consumers across the globe are increasingly adopting to Mobile Phone Insurance in order to cover their mobile devices.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market accounted for US$ 16,962.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 43,448 Mn in 2025.

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario. The mobile phone insurance market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced insurance solutions to the customers. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers and others. These market participants enhance their schemes as per the requirements of the customers.

The “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile Phone Insurance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobile Phone Insurance market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global mobile phone insurance market has been segmented by two phone types namely new phone and refurbished phone. The market is also broken down by different coverage as physical damage, electronic damage, virus protection, and theft protection. The various sales channel through which the insurance policies are sold includes mobile operators, device OEMs, retailers and others. Further, the mobile phone insurance market is broken down by end user into corporate and personal.

The global mobile phone insurance market is categorized on basis of different types of coverage as physical damage, electronic damage, virus protection and theft protection. The coverage offered by the companies are significantly attractive, depending upon the requirements of the customers. The physical damage protection is the most prominent damage protection plan insured by maximum customers, due to the fact that physical damage occurs unknowingly.

Theft protection plans are also prominent among the population as the incidents of smartphone theft is gradually increasing in the current scenario. On the other hand, technological problems also leads the customers to invest huge amounts in repairing the device. Similar is the scenario with virus infections. Pertaining to the potential threats associated with smartphones is increasing the interests among the customers to insure their devices. This factor is bolstering the demand for various insurance coverage offered by different companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobile Phone Insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

