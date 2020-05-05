Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook 2027

The selective laser sintering equipment is a manufacturing technology that is armed with a laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in a solid structure. The selective laser sintering equipment uses thermal energy to selectively fuses the region of a powder bed. Plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal base- widely known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering) are the two crucial standard powder beds.

Companies Mentioned:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

Renishaw PLC.

Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

Sintratec AG

The report “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmentation, Regional Framework and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is segmented on the basis of laser type, material, application, industry. On the basis of laser type, the market is segmented as solid laser, gas laser. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as metal, nylon. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tooling, heavy equipment and machinery, robotics. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and aeronautics, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, art and fashion, medical devices, others.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Selective Laser Sintering Equipment” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

