Wireless Router Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2018 to 2025 | Arris, Arista

Global wireless router market is expected to grow from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,128.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fuiling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc. The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be. The South America wireless router market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless router owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. The North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market owing to the presence of large number of industries as well as growing adoption of smart home equipment’s.

Geographically, the market is currently dominated by North American countries especially by US, however the market is expected to be in favor of APAC and Europe, which is anticipated to witness remarkable IoT and connected infrastructure over the coming years. Besides this, Middle-East region shows highest growth rate in near future due to growing urbanization, rising population, and government support in smart city and smart infrastructure deployment.

Some of the companies considered while deriving the global and regional wireless router market are Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Buffalo Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, MERCURY, MikroTik, Motorola, NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), Netgear, Nokia, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Swisscom, Tenda, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, and Xiaomi among others.

Since 2015, the Asia Pacific started regaining its attention towards development of Wi-Fi, and the government authorities and internet service providers have become key influencers in the market by investing significantly into public Wi-Fi facilities. Further, the dramatically increasing popularity of value – added services (VAS) and mobile applications like online gaming and video streaming has accelerated the demand growth of mobile data traffic. Owing to this several MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) in the region are providing their customers with Wi-Fi services in order to reduce the data traffic from 4G and 3G networks. According to a survey performed in 2015, approximately 90% of the mobile user in APAC used Wi-Fi, whereas 20% of them prefer to use Wi-Fi than mobile data.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.1% during the forecast period

Based on application, the household segment is projected to witness profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.7%

Based on end-user, the indoor segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%

The year 2016 for India reverberated as the year of Wi-Fi domination particularly in the area of mobile conversation. The country witnessed an exponential growth in the number of Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, in the year 2017, the penetration of smartphones in India gushed, and it was anticipated that the count for public Wi-Fi in the country for the coming years will be growing by eight folds.

This exponential growth in the Indian market is majorly attributed to rapidly growing internet user base in the country, which is projected to be approximately 800 Mn by 2020. According to Ericson Mobility Report 2016, majority of the data traffic on the Wi-Fi was generated by the ultimate usage of video apps on the smart phones. The remarkable growing demand for Wi-FI and high speed internet is expected to drive the Indian wireless router market.

North America pioneers the world in a smartphone and 4G adoption and it is forecasted to jump to 5G network & services in no time. The regions ability to stay at par with its other competitive regions (Europe and APAC) is mainly attributed to the successful & large-scale rollouts of 4G across Canada and U.S, and simultaneously increasing the market for smartphones with 4G capabilities. In the coming 2 years, the penetration of mobile subscribers is extrapolated to be 84%, with several people owning more than one connected devices. Further, the ravenous appetite for online data in the region is anticipated to continue its growth over the coming years generating humongous mobile broadband traffic. This increase in mobile broadband traffic is one of the most influential factors impacting the growth of wireless routers in North American as the service providers promote WLAN connectivity in order to offload mobile internet traffic.

