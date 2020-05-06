Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors are Brigade Electronics Group, Daimler AG, HARMAN, HELLA, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

The Insight Partners’ report on the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market is classified on the basis of product type, industry vertical, and geography, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) are devices that generate sound and they are fitted in electric/hybrid vehicles. These systems are used to protect pedestrians by warning them about the vehicle’s presence. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental and passenger protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. This growing interest and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of AVAS systems in the coming years. In addition to this, the rising investments in research and development related to advanced security systems are expected to boost the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, vehicle type, mounting position, and geography. Based on propulsion, the market is segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on mounting position, the market is segmented into separated and integrated.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Brigade Electronics Group, Daimler AG, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED, Kendrion, Mentor (Siemens), Novosim, SoundRacer AB, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

A comprehensive view of the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

The acoustic vehicle alerting system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing mandates from various governments to install AVAS systems. Increasing concerns related to passenger safety are also driving the demand for AVAS systems. However, high prices of electric vehicles and various government regulations regarding AVAS systems could affect the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In spite of these restraining factors, the rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide is projected to drive the growth of global acoustic vehicle alerting system market across all regions.

Leading Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

