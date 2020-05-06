Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company

The study provides detailed information on the established Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems market with a strong perceptive of global market players and emerging market associations through market research reports. This also includes manufacturing analysis, size, supply, demand, CAGR, forecast trends, sales, production, and industry trends.

The automotive collision avoidance system is one of the safety systems present in vehicles that are manufactured to prevent vehicle crash. These systems mainly use LiDAR and radar technology to detect an imminent crash. In addition, the GPS feature is utilized for detecting stop signs with a location database.

The collision avoidance system acts autonomously with any driver assistance during an imminent crash. Automotive industry is actively working on enhancing road safety by integrating advanced safety systems in the vehicle to prevent accidents and reduce injuries.

Key Benefits-

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The “Global Automotive collision avoidance systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive collision avoidance systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive collision avoidance systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, vehicle type and geography.

Leading Key Players:

• Aptiv PLC

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Valeo SA

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The rising demand for automated vehicles, an increase in automotive safety norms, and the growing acceptance of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, are some of the key factors that are propelling the global automotive collision avoidance systems market. However, the high installation cost involved in these collision avoidance systems hinder the growth of the market.The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive collision avoidance systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Others. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into Radar, LIDAR, Camera, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, market is segmented as Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive collision avoidance systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The Automotive collision avoidance systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive collision avoidance systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive collision avoidance systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive collision avoidance systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive collision avoidance systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive collision avoidance systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive collision avoidance systems market.

