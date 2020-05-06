Car Sunroof Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027|AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., BOS Group, Continental AG

The demand for car sunroof has significantly increased in recent years with the increasing sales of premium and luxury vehicles. Sunroofs are movable panels which are operable manually or driven by motor. They allow entry of light and fresh air into the passenger compartment. Consumer inclination for luxury vehicles in the European countries and increasing penetration in the developing nations creates lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

The car sunroof market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable income and increasing demand for premium vehicles. Also, innovations in material for convertible roof systems are propelling market growth. However, low penetration in mid-segment vehicles may act as a restraint in the growth of the car sunroof market during the forecast period. Robust demand for convertible roof systems in SUVs is expected to present significant growth opportunities to the key players active in the car sunroof market in the future.

The “Global Car Sunroof Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global of car sunroof market with detailed market segmentation by material, rooftop type, vehicle class, and geography. The global car sunroof market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading car sunroof market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global car sunroof market is segmented on the basis of material, rooftop type, and vehicle class. Based on material, the market is segmented as carbon fiber, PVC, aluminum, and others. On the basis of the rooftop type, the market is segmented as hardtop and soft top. The market on the basis of the vehicle class is classified as luxury vehicles and semi-luxury vehicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting car sunroof market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the car sunroof market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the car sunroof market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from car sunroof market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for car sunroof in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the car sunroof market.

The report also includes the profiles of key car sunroof companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

