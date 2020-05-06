Cellular IoT Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2017-2027

Study on the Cellular IoT Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Cellular IoT Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Cellular IoT Market during the forecast period 2017-2027.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Cellular IoT Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017-2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Cellular IoT in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Cellular IoT Market:

Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017-2027?

How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Cellular IoT Market in the upcoming years?

Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?

What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Cellular IoT Market in the near future?

Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Cellular IoT Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Cellular IoT Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Cellular IoT Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Cellular IoT Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Cellular IoT Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Cellular IoT Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Cellular IoT Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Cellular IoT Market

Key Players

Few of the companies in cellular IoT market are: Qualcomm Incorporated, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto NV, Telit Communication PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Texas Instruments, Intel, and ZTE Corporation.

Cellular IoTMarket: Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of global cellular market. Majority of IoT vendors such as Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are based in North America region itself and they are also investing in the field of IoT ecosystem of local market. For instance, BMW group, Intel, and Mobileye teamed up for autonomous driving.

Several IoT startups such as Samsara, Notion, and Hologram IoT are expanding their operations in Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have moderate growth rate for cellular IoT market as countries such as China and Taiwan have advantage of large pool of semiconductor vendors. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are yet match the pace of global Cellular IoT market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cellular IoT Market Segments

Cellular IoT Market Dynamics



Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016



Cellular IoT Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027



Value Chain



Cellular IoT Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges



Competition & Companies involved



Cellular IoT Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for cellular IoTmarket includes development in the following regions:

North America



US



Canada





Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Others





Europe



U.K.



France



Germany



Poland



Russia





Asia Pacific



Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)



Greater China



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific





Japan





Middle East and Africa



GCC Countries



Other Middle East



North Africa



South Africa



Other Africa







The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

