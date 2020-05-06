Collaborative Robots Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2025

Global Collaborative Robots Market valued approximately USD 169 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 51.02 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. A collaborative robot, also known as â€œcobotâ€, is a robot which is intended to aid human beings as a guide or assistor in a certain job. Major factors expected to propel the market are the low cost and better ROI or return on investment of the collaborative robots. Moreover, their low cost has also attracted a lot of SMEs which only adds to the positive growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Payload Capacity:

*Upto 5Kg

*5Kg to 10Kg

*Above 10Kg

Application:

*Machine Tending

*Assembly

*Handling

*Gluing & Welding

*Quality Testing

*Pick & Place

*Packaging

Industry:

*Pharmaceuticals

*Food & Beverage

*Plastic & Polymers

*Electronics

*Metal & Machinery

*Furniture & Equipment

*Automotive

*Others

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., and Rethink Robotics. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Collaborative Robots Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

