The global durable medical equipment market is forecasted to reach US$ 291.53 Bn in 2027 from US$ 170.89 Bn in 2018. The durable medical equipment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven owing to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population, and growing incidents of road accidents. However, the high cost of therapeutic products and procedures and social stigma associated with the use of walking canes and crutches may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-Invacare Corporation,

– Medtronic,

– BD,

– Hillrom Services Inc,

– Medical Depot, Inc

– GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

– Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

-Medline Industries, Inc.

-Koninklijke Philips N.V

-ResMed

During recent years the use of mobility aids has been associated with a certain level of social stigma. Certain social cultures in developing nations associate disability with disease, curses, helplessness, or dependence. Though the acceptance of personal mobility aids has increased over the years, people feel uneasy when they are faced with the probability of using mobility equipment themselves.

The use of assistive devices has been considered as a marker of an inability to perform certain physical activities. Some individuals, specifically the younger age group, undergo a loss of confidence in using walking aids such as canes and crutches. Hence, the associated stigma is expected to hinder the growth of the durable medical equipment market during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By Product

1.3.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By End User

1.3.3 Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By Geography

2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Durable Medical Equipment– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

