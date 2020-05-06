Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Recent Changes, Growth Drivers, Risk Analysis, Future |BYD Company Ltd. , Continental AG , Daimler AG , Delphi Technologies , Honda Motor Co Ltd

The electric commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum with strict regulatory norms regarding global warming emissions and fuel efficiency standards across nations. Commercial vehicles such as trucks and vans consume account for significant fuel consumption and hence penetration of electric commercial vehicles can immensely contribute to the environment. An increased focus towards creating developed charging infrastructure would drive the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

The electric commercial vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as reduced battery prices and increasing need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles. Moreover, the rapid adoption of electrification by the logistics industry is further expected to boost the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market. Short driving ranges may hinder the growth of the electric commercial vehicle. On the other hand, increasing government support in the developing nations is expected to showcase significant growth for the electric commercial vehicle market in the coming years.

The “Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric commercial vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by component, propulsion type, vehicle type, and geography. The global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric commercial vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, propulsion type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as EV battery, electric motor, and hydrogen fuel cell. On the basis of the propulsion type, the market is segmented as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as trucks, bus, van, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electric commercial vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electric commercial vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric commercial vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric commercial vehicle market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the electric commercial vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electric commercial vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric commercial vehicle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric commercial vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric commercial vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– BYD Company Ltd.

– Continental AG

– Daimler AG

– Delphi Technologies

– Honda Motor Co Ltd

– Hyundai Motor Co

– Nissan Motor Co Ltd

– Proterra Inc.

– Tesla Inc

– Toyota Motor Corp

