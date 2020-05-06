Luxury Massage Chair Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2017 – 2025

Global “Luxury Massage Chair ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Luxury Massage Chair ” market. As per the study, the global “Luxury Massage Chair ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Luxury Massage Chair ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation

Luxury massage chair market is segmented by nature, types, distribution channel and by the end user. By nature, the global luxury massage chair market is segmented by traditional and robotic. Traditional massage chair focuses on head, neck, shoulder, back, arms and hands. Due to its portability, one can take in offices, in traveling and other places. Robotic massage chair contains internal electronic motors and gears designed to massage the person sitting on them. Global Luxury massage chair market is also segmented by types that include full body massage chair, upper body massage chairs, air massage, zero gravity, and heat therapy. Full body massage chair includes every area of the body neck, Shoulders, Back, Calves and Feet. Upper body massage chairs cover only neck shoulder and arms. Air massage chairs will use a plethora of airbags to provide the massage rather than the standard roller massage chairs on the market. With air bags, one can mostly find them in areas that aren’t always massaged, such as arm, hands, feets and legs. In Zero gravity chair, one will be lying back as the vertebra in your spine starts to stretch and realign itself.

By distribution channel, luxury massage chairs are available in supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores and online retailing. Online retailing is becoming the most important channel in emerging markets such as India, China, Indonesia and Russia. To achieve competitive advantage, manufacturers rely on strong distribution channels. By end user, it is used for personal and for commercial.

Regional Outlook

By region global luxury massage chair market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific countries, Middle East and Japan. There is a high penetration of massage chair in developed countries like USA and UK due to its increased affordability. There has been increasing demand massage chairs from Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia due to stress. In India 51 percent people suffer from stress due to work pressure and 50 percent suffer due to personal finances. Another factor contributing to stress is continuous instability in the world economy are fuelled to have growing pressure.

Drivers

Growing awareness about the massage techniques is increasing the market of massage chair market. Due to busy lifestyles, people often visit massage therapist due to which manufacturers have manufactured massage chairs that ensure relief from all the pains. Various health benefits like improving knee osteoarthritis, anxiety, depression, prevent high blood pressure and reduced the symptoms of cancer from massage chair are expected to increase the market for luxury massage chair in the forecast period. Along with the massage therapy luxury massage chair also offers other complimentary therapies such as acupressure, aromatherapy, and physiotherapy which becomes an integrated part of the solution reducing mental and physical stress. As a result, people are opting for massage therapies, and this is fueling the growth for massage chairs market.

Consumer shifting from medicines to massage therapies due to health related benefits is the growing trend for massage chair market. Launches of the new product in the market is one of the trend for luxury massage chair market.

The challenge for luxury massage chair market is due to its weight and space. Sometimes people don't fit in the chair due to their weight or due to the small size of the chair which is the biggest problem. This put forth the need for customized massage chair for every individual, and manufacturers encounter challenges in developing the same.

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers are: Panasonic Corporation, Family Inada Co, Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Johnson Health Tech Co, Ltd., Osim International Ltd, Cozzia USA

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

