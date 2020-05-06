Passenger Car Aerodynamic Components Market- Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019– 2027

Aerodynamics is one of the most effective techniques used in reducing emissions in the automotive sector. The aerodynamic components main aim is to reduce drag & wind noise, minimize noise emission, and prevent undesired lift forces and other causes of aerodynamic instability at the high speeds. The aerodynamics systems are of two types, namely, active systems and passive systems. The major applications of the aerodynamic components include air dam, diffuser, gap fairing, grille shutter, side skirts, and others.

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the passenger car aerodynamic components market include an increase in the production of electric vehicle and need of minimizing external noise & CO2 emission. Additionally, the rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increased acceptance of these components in heavy commercial vehicles are anticipated to boost the passenger car aerodynamic components market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

A.P. Plasman HBPO GmbH INOAC Corporation Magna International Inc. Polytec Holding AG Rehau Group . Röchling Group SMP Deutschland GmbH SRG Global Inc. Valeo

The global passenger car aerodynamic components market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, vehicle type, and application. Based on mechanism, the market is segmented as active system and passive system. Further, based on vehicle type, the passenger car aerodynamic components market is divided into forward electric vehicle and ICE. Furthermore, on basis of application, passenger car aerodynamic components market is segmented as Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, and Front Splitter.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global passenger car aerodynamic components market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The passenger car aerodynamic components market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting passenger car aerodynamic components market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the passenger car aerodynamic components market for each region.

