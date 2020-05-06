Retail Intelligence Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The global Retail Intelligence Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Retail Intelligence Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Retail Intelligence Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Retail Intelligence Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Retail Intelligence Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Retail Intelligence Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Retail Intelligence Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Retail Intelligence landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Retail Intelligence Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Retail Intelligence Market share and why?

What strategies are the Retail Intelligence Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Retail Intelligence Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Retail Intelligence Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Retail Intelligence Market by the end of 2029?

key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Retail Intelligence Market Segments

Global Retail Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Retail Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Intelligence Market

Global Retail Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Intelligence Market

Retail Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Retail Intelligence

Global Retail Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

