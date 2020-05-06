Volumetric Video Market Shows Strong Growth | 8i Limited, Facebook, Google, Holoxica Limited, Intel Corporation, Lightspace Technologies

Volumetric video captures an object/location that can be 3D or 2D object and moving or static. For static, it is done using imaging, and for moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques. Imaging of 3D or a 2D object is done by using in-depth sensors, which can be directly scanned through 360-degree cameras or directly be placed at the body of the object. Increasing adoption in the application of volumetric video market technology in multiple end-user industries, growing demand in AR/VR application and entertainment for 3D/360 content and easy availability of content creation hardware from a different source is fueling the growth for the global volumetric video market. Increasing the need for volumetric video technology in creative advertisement and events, advanced medical imaging, and image-guided surgery provides profitable growth for the global volumetric video market.

Get Exclusive Sample Report: @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701083/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– 8i Limited,

– Facebook, Inc.,

– Google, Inc.,

– Holoxica Limited,

– Intel Corporation,

– Lightspace Technologies

– Microsoft Corporation

– RealView Imaging Ltd.

– The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

– Voxon Photonics

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Volumetric video Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Electronics and Semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the volumetric video market with detailed market segmentation by volumetric capture, application and geography. The global volumetric video market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading volumetric video market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global volumetric video market is segmented on the basis of volumetric capture, and application. On the basis of volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented hardware, software and services. The volumetric video market on the basis of the application is classified into sports, events and entertainment, medical, signage & advertisement, education & training and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global volumetric video market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The volumetric video market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the volumetric video market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the volumetric video market in these regions.

For Customized Reports and [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701083/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Volumetric Video Market – By Volumetric Capture

1.3.2 Volumetric Video Market – By Application

1.3.3 Volumetric Video Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire