Zero Liquid Discharge Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Summary:

Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is a type of wastewater treatment process, wherein almost all of the wastewater generated is recycled and purified. Zero liquid discharge is an advanced wastewater treatment method that includes ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, evaporation/crystallization, and fractional electrodeionization. Zero liquid discharge can be defined broadly as a process for maximum recovery of water from a wastewater source that would otherwise be discharged. This water is beneficially reused and the salts and other solids contained in the wastewater are produced and generally disposed of in a landfill.



The major players in Zero Liquid Discharge Market:

Aquatech International LLC (United States), GEA Group (Germany), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GE Water & Process Technologies (United States), Suez Environnement (France), ENCON Evaporators (United States), Doosan Hydro Technology (United States), IDE Technologies (Israel), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), 3v Green Eagle S.p.A. (Italy) and Thermax Global (India)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Trend

Limited Availability of Fresh Water

Stringent Rules and Regulations Related To the Environment Regarding Wastewater

Market Drivers

Increasing Pollution and Depleting Water Sources

High Adoption Due To Effluent Discharge from the Industrial Sector

Opportunities

Increasing Power Generation Capacity

Restraints

Growing Concern Regarding High CAPEX and Operating Expenditure (OPEX)

Significantly Increases the Operational Cost of a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Disposal of Wastewater Concentrates in Various Regions Such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America



The Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Conventional ZLD System, Hybrid ZLD System



Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Mining and Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, Others

End User Industry: Energy and Power, Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textile, Pharmaceuticals



The regional analysis of Zero Liquid Discharge Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

