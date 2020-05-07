Augmented Analytics Market 2020 Overview by Features, Trends, Development, International Statistics, Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2025

The global augmented analytics market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 35.35 billion in 2025 with an astounding CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The major factor driving the augmented analytics market is demand for solutions capable of analyzing large datasets quickly and real time. Moreover, the other factors such as the development and integration of advanced technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and NLG are proving to be major drivers for the market.

The market research report on the global Augmented Analytics market learns the market demand and scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. Moreover, the report delivers a key highlight of the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies in-depth learning about the current status and future prospects of the market at a global level. The global Augmented Analytics market is majorly segmented into component, deployment mode, end-user organization size, end-user industry verticals, and geography.

The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global Augmented Analytics market industry in market drivers, market restraints, and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report is a potential delivery of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

Augmented analytics is a term that relates to highly advanced data analysis using machine learning to automate various data analysis processes. Augmented analytics solutions are capable of augmenting key processes such as data profiling, cataloging, data modeling, data manipulation, and metadata development among many others. The processes are briefly categorized into data preparation, data analysis, and insights discovery, visualization, and sharing. Augmented analysis can significantly reduce time-consuming data analysis processes in order to identify truly necessary insights only.

Based on Component mode, the global augmented analytics market is categorized into on Component and cloud Component. The adoption for cloud-based augmented analytics solutions is expected to increase at an exponential rate during the forecast period. The cloud-based approach is cost-effective for end users and most leading vendors are primarily offering cloud-based solutions only.

The augmented analytics solutions have various End-user Industry Vertical areas across the industries. The major industries include BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Government & Defense, Travel & Transportation, and Energy & Utility. In the year 2018, BFSI and Retail & Consumer Goods segment contributed around 28.2% market share in the augmented analytics market.

In the regional overview, Asia-Pacific is the next most lucrative market for Augmented Analytics vendors, as the market in North America and Europe will saturate faster than expected due to very high demand in the respective regions. The organizations in the Asia-pacific region are rapidly adapting to digital transformation, which will definitely lead associate challenges, primarily the challenge of real-time data analytics. The organizations will be investing in highly advanced, cost-effective and cloud-based solutions to address such challenges. The market will be driven by China, India, Japan, and rising economies in Southeast Asia.

Leading Players of the global Augmented Analytics market include Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, IBM, Tableau Software, Microstrategy, SAS, Qlik, Tibco Software, Sisense, Information Builders, Oracle, Yellowfin, and Thoughtspot.

