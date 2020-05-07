Automotive Wiring Harness Market Rising Demand and International Forecast Scope Led by Top Key Players 2015 – 2021

The global Automotive Wiring Harness Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2015 – 2021. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Wiring Harness Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis. This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/3678 What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Wiring Harness Market report? Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Wiring Harness Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

In the European Union, six substances used in automotive wiring harness namely lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether must fall under RoHS lead-free directive.

Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in 2013 followed by Europe. Japan is the leading producer of automotive wiring harness in Asia Pacific. With the increasing automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership position by 2020.

The pacified European automobile market is expected to pick up the fast growth trend with its recovering economy which is expected to forward its benefit to the automotive wiring harness market.

The automotive wiring harness market for new energy vehicles including the electric and hybrid vehicles have higher per unit cost due to the higher production cost of high voltage wiring harness assembly. The special processing in terms of electricity transmitting capacity, mechanical strength, insulation protection and electromagnetic compatibility increases the production cost by 25%-50%. The increasing numbers of new energy vehicles are expected to boost the automotive wiring harness market significantly in terms of value. The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is increasing rapidly which is expected to attract significant demand for the automotive wiring harness market in this category.

Automotive wiring harness industry is highly consolidated where four major players account for about 75% of the market. The key market players in automotive wiring harness market include Delphi Automotive, Furukawa Electric, Lear, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Yazaki, Tianjin Jin-Zhu Wiring Systems and Prestolite Wire.

The large companies have been making organic and inorganic investments to increase their global reach and cater to the increasing automotive wiring harness demands. For instance, Furukawa acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in 2011 to increase investment in this field. In May 2013, Furukawa decided to expand the production of its Philippines factory. Chinese automotive wiring harness company Shenzen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. purchased auto connector and wiring harness business of CAEG in 2012. The largest companies such as Yazaki, SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa have been several times penalized for controlling market prices in North America and Europe. These four companies have been penalized with USD 187 million in July 2013 by European Union on the same grounds.





Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Automotive Wiring Harness market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Automotive Wiring Harness market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

