DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Forecast, Trend, Marketing Channels, Major Industry Participants and Strategies To 2025

The global DIY PC gaming chassis market is estimated to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market is primarily driven by the rising gaming enthusiasm across the globe coupled with technological developments such as AR/VR coupled with hardware developments such as high-end graphics cards and others. Owing to these developments gaming has evolved as the preferred source of entertainment, this is in-directly boosting the demand for DIY PC gaming chassis as these new gamers are opting for customization in PC gaming chassis.

The market study allows us to understand various aspects of the DIY PC gaming chassis by assessing the market by considering various technology and hardware developments, regional trends, product launches, and trends in the gaming industry. The report on global DIY PC gaming chassis market covers several qualitative aspects of the market such as the drivers, restraints, key industry trends, market share by players and product offerings of the key market players. Further, the market study provides an in-depth analysis of the strategic framework of the players, key insights about the top five players in the market.

The way people play games has changed a lot during the last decade owing to the technology and hardware updates that stakeholder in the gaming industry is offering to the end users. In terms of technology trend such as VR gaming that offers a 3-D image that is explored interactively on a computing device by using interactive keyboards, mouse or touchscreen. More stylish examples might include VR headsets, wrap-around display screens connected PCs driving the growth of the gaming industries in mature markets such as the U.S. and China which is indirectly boosting the demand for high-end DIY PC gaming chassis.

Today, gaming has empowered people to actively participate that is allowing them to enjoy their passion in a way that suits their mood, lifestyle, budget, location, and personality. Today’s gaming experience has become more engaging and is actively becoming a part of the gaming DNA. Thus many professional gaming competitions, live events, and pro gaming along with international level e-Sports gaming tournaments have become the driving forces of the gaming industry and thus the propelling the demand for DIY PC gaming chassis. Further, understanding this, Olympic Council of Asia in 2017 announced that e-sport will be included as an official sport at The Asian Games in 2022. This has led to increased demand for high-end gaming PCs driving the demand for DIY PC gaming chassis globally.

On the price basis, the global DIY PC gaming chassis market has been segmented into USD under 50, 50~74, 75~99, 100~149, 150~199, 200~299, 300~499, and over 500 USD. The over 500 USD price segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% in terms of revenue and volume sales. DIY chassis under this price range are majorly targeted towards gamers who are willing to pay a premium price for high-end customization which is required for video gaming and e-sports. The chassis for this price range is majorly rising in demand from North America and China as e-sports gaming tournaments have gained tremendous traction propelling the demand for high-end DIY PC gaming chassis.

The Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by the growth of countries like India, Japan and other Southeast Asia countries such as Thailand and Taiwan. In Asia, Pacific gaming is projected to be more than a hobby and is likely to become an integral part of the millennial’s lifestyle in the region. As a source of entertainment, adventure and education people are indulging and are exploring themselves in the gaming world. This has led to a rise in the demand for high-end gaming PC and related PC peripherals. This increasing demand for high-end gaming PCs is positively driving the demand for DIY PC gaming chassis in the region. Owing to the above, Asia Pacific DIY PC gaming chassis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the global DIY PC gaming chassis market by 2025. Further, e-sport and gaming competition are achieving exceptional grip in the region owing to which many academies/institutions are opening throughout Asia market to teach the gaming enthusiast the required skill sets and technique/strategies to excel in these competitions. This is boosting the demand DIY PC gaming cases in the region driving the growth of the global DIY PC gaming chassis market during the forecast period.

Key players in the global DIY PC gaming chassis are Corsair Components, Inc., Cooler Master Co., Ltd., NZXT Corporation, Phanteks, Thermaltake Inc., Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd, Fractal Design, Rosewill, Inc., Aerocool Advanced Technologies Corp, RIOTORO and others. Players in the market are focused on launching new gaming chassis and related services that offer more customization options to the end gamers. For instance, in 2016, Thermaltake, a manufacturer of PC cases, power supplies, and cooling devices in partnership with 3DHubs launched 3DMakers. According to the company, 3DMakers is a specially designed platform for DIY and modding enthusiasts which means that 3DMakers users can order their personalized PC case mods more ease than before.

