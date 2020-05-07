Edge AI Software Market – Global Industry to Spur Revenue Growth in the Coming Years 2019-2025



The edge AI software tools are a combination of Machine Learning (ML) and edge computing technology, and automatically turns raw data into events, insights, and predictions, without big data and costly analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the edge AI software market are in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and frameworks, which allow users to integrate AI capabilities in the application software.

In 2018, the global Edge AI Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2163419

This report focuses on the global Edge AI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edge AI Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Microsoft

AWS

Nutanix

TIBCO

Octonion

SWIM.AI

Imagimob

Anagog

Foghorn Systems

XNOR.AI

Bragi

Invision.AI

Tact.ai

Veea Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Tools

Software Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2163419

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Edge AI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Edge AI Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire