Find out Why Antibiotics Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG,Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,Astellas Pharma, Inc.

The antibiotics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, rise in the cases of infectious diseases and major investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, increasing efforts undertaken by major companies for the development of advanced products will also support market growth and increased consumption of antibiotics in low & middle-income countries is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the antibiotics market.

Key Players

1. Abbott

2. Pfizer, Inc.

3. Janssen Pharmaceuticals (t Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

4. Sanofi

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. Bayer AG

7. Novartis AG

8. Eli Lilly and Company

9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10. Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Global Antibiotics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections. Antibiotics are also known as antibacterials which include a range of powerful drugs and are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as, Staph., Strep., or E. coli. and either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or keep it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The antibiotics do not work against any viral infection. Some common infections treated with antibiotics are, conjunctivitis, skin or soft tissue infection, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) and among others.

Antibiotics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire