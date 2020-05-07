Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market 2019 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players & Forecast 2025

The global High-pressure Sodium Light market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-pressure Sodium Light volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-pressure Sodium Light market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-pressure Sodium Light in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-pressure Sodium Light manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Osram

GE

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Robertson

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

Eaton

NVC

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

Opple

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

< 1000 W

1000-2000 W

> 2000 W

Segment by Application

Road

Highway

Airport

Park

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of High-pressure Sodium Light

1.1 Definition of High-pressure Sodium Light

1.2 High-pressure Sodium Light Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 < 1000 W

1.2.3 1000-2000 W

1.2.4 > 2000 W

1.3 High-pressure Sodium Light Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Road

1.3.3 Highway

1.3.4 Airport

1.3.5 Park

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Overall Market

1.4.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India High-pressure Sodium Light Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of High-pressure Sodium Light

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-pressure Sodium Light

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of High-pressure Sodium Light

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of High-pressure Sodium Light

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of High-pressure Sodium Light

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 High-pressure Sodium Light Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue Analysis

4.3 High-pressure Sodium Light Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: High-pressure Sodium Light Regional Market Analysis

5.1 High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue by Regions

5.2 High-pressure Sodium Light Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.3.2 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

5.4 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.4.2 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

5.5 China High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.5.1 China High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.5.2 China High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

5.6 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.6.2 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

5.8 India High-pressure Sodium Light Market Analysis

5.8.1 India High-pressure Sodium Light Production

5.8.2 India High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India High-pressure Sodium Light Import and Export

Chapter Six: High-pressure Sodium Light Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Type

6.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue by Type

6.3 High-pressure Sodium Light Price by Type

Chapter Seven: High-pressure Sodium Light Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Consumption by Application

7.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: High-pressure Sodium Light Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Philips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Philips High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Osram

8.2.1 Osram High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Osram Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Osram High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 GE

8.3.1 GE High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 GE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 GE High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Hella

8.4.1 Hella High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Hella Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Hella High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Valeo

8.5.1 Valeo High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Valeo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Valeo High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Koito

8.6.1 Koito High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Koito Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Koito High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Panasonic

8.7.1 Panasonic High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Panasonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Panasonic High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Robertson

8.8.1 Robertson High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Robertson Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Robertson High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Hubbell

8.9.1 Hubbell High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Hubbell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Hubbell High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Acuity Brands

8.10.1 Acuity Brands High-pressure Sodium Light Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Acuity Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Acuity Brands High-pressure Sodium Light Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Eaton

8.12 NVC

8.13 FSL

8.14 PAK

8.15 Yankon

8.16 Cnlight

8.17 Opple

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of High-pressure Sodium Light Market

9.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 High-pressure Sodium Light Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India High-pressure Sodium Light Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 High-pressure Sodium Light Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 High-pressure Sodium Light Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 High-pressure Sodium Light Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

