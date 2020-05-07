Global Liquid-crystal Displays Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Competitive Analysis and Forecast

The global Liquid-crystal Displays market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid-crystal Displays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid-crystal Displays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Liquid-crystal Displays in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Liquid-crystal Displays manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

LG

BOE

HKC

CEC

CSOT

AU Optronics

Nanjing CEC Panda FPD Technology

Tianma

Winstar Display

China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co

CHIMEI

Philips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

TN-Twisted Nematic

STN-Super Twisted Nematic

DSTN-Dual Scan Tortuosity Nomograph

TFT-Thin Film Transistor

Other

Segment by Application

TV

Desktop Monitor

Notebook Pc

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Digital Signage

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Liquid-crystal Displays

1.1 Definition of Liquid-crystal Displays

1.2 Liquid-crystal Displays Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 TN-Twisted Nematic

1.2.3 STN-Super Twisted Nematic

1.2.4 DSTN-Dual Scan Tortuosity Nomograph

1.2.5 TFT-Thin Film Transistor

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Liquid-crystal Displays Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 TV

1.3.3 Desktop Monitor

1.3.4 Notebook Pc

1.3.5 Tablet

1.3.6 Mobile Phone

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Digital Signage

1.4 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Liquid-crystal Displays Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Liquid-crystal Displays

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid-crystal Displays

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Liquid-crystal Displays

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Liquid-crystal Displays

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Liquid-crystal Displays

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Liquid-crystal Displays Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue Analysis

4.3 Liquid-crystal Displays Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Liquid-crystal Displays Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Liquid-crystal Displays Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue by Regions

5.2 Liquid-crystal Displays Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.3.2 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

5.4 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.4.2 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

5.5 China Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.5.2 China Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

5.6 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.6.2 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

5.8 India Liquid-crystal Displays Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Liquid-crystal Displays Production

5.8.2 India Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Liquid-crystal Displays Import and Export

Chapter Six: Liquid-crystal Displays Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Production by Type

6.2 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Revenue by Type

6.3 Liquid-crystal Displays Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Liquid-crystal Displays Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Liquid-crystal Displays Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Samsung Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Samsung Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 LG

8.2.1 LG Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 LG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 LG Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 BOE

8.3.1 BOE Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 BOE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 BOE Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 HKC

8.4.1 HKC Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 HKC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 HKC Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 CEC

8.5.1 CEC Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 CEC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 CEC Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 CSOT

8.6.1 CSOT Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 CSOT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 CSOT Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 AU Optronics

8.7.1 AU Optronics Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 AU Optronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 AU Optronics Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Nanjing CEC Panda FPD Technology

8.8.1 Nanjing CEC Panda FPD Technology Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Nanjing CEC Panda FPD Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Nanjing CEC Panda FPD Technology Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Tianma

8.9.1 Tianma Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Tianma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Tianma Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Winstar Display

8.10.1 Winstar Display Liquid-crystal Displays Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Winstar Display Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Winstar Display Liquid-crystal Displays Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 China Aviation Optical-Electrical Technology Co

8.12 CHIMEI

8.13 Philips

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Liquid-crystal Displays Market

9.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Liquid-crystal Displays Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Liquid-crystal Displays Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Liquid-crystal Displays Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Liquid-crystal Displays Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Liquid-crystal Displays Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Liquid-crystal Displays Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

