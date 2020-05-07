HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2019-2027 | Civil Maps, DeepMap, HERE Technologies, MapmyIndia, Momenta,

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market”.

The HD maps or high definition maps are purposefully built for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision at the centimeter scale. The use of smartphones and navigation devices would soon become outdated, and autonomous cars would be equipped with these maps owing to disruptions in the robotic technology. Increasing demand for real-time data and a rise in the car rental and online cab services would create lucrative growth prospects for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include: Civil Maps, DeepMap, HERE Technologies, MapmyIndia, Momenta, Navmii Publishing, NVIDIA Corporation, The Sanborn Map Company, TomTom International BV, NavInfo.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and vehicle type. Based on solution type, the market is segmented as embedded and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as personal mobility and commercial mobility. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HD map for autonomous vehicles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

