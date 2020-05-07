Hoist Market 2025: Scope, key Players, Growth Factors by Types & Applications with Key Manufacturers Forecasts

Los Angeles, United State, December 2019,– – The report presents authentic and accurate research study on the global Hoist market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that are likely to have a major influence on the global Hoist market growth.

The various contributors involved in the Hoist Market include manufacturers: Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS, Imer International, VERLINDE, DAESAN, ABLE FORGE, Endo Kogyo, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery, Beijing Lingying, Nanjing Jingming, Nucleon (Xinxiang), DL Heavy, Mode, Cheng Day

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis:

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Hoist market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Hoist market.

Market Size Split by Type:

Manual Hoists, Electric Hoists, Air Hoists, Hydraulic Hoists

Market Size Split by Application:

Factories, Construction Sites, Marinas & Shipyards, Mining & Excavating Operation, Warehouse, Others

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Hoist market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Table of Contents:

1 Hoist Market Overview

1.1 Hoist Product Overview

1.2 Hoist Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Manual Hoists

1.2.2 Electric Hoists

1.2.3 Air Hoists

1.2.4 Hydraulic Hoists

1.3 Global Hoist Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hoist Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Hoist Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Hoist Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Hoist Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Hoist Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hoist Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hoist Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Hoist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Hoist Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hoist Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Hoist Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hoist Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Columbus McKinnon

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kito

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kito Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Terex

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Terex Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Konecranes

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Konecranes Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Ingersoll Rand

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 TRACTEL

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 TRACTEL Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 PLANETA

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 PLANETA Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Hitachi

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Hitachi Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 KAWASAKI

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 KAWASAKI Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 J.D. Neuhaus

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Hoist Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 J.D. Neuhaus Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 TOYO

3.12 ABUS

3.13 Imer International

3.14 VERLINDE

3.15 DAESAN

3.16 ABLE FORGE

3.17 Endo Kogyo

3.18 Shanghai Yiying

3.19 Xi’an Liba

3.20 TBM

3.21 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

3.22 Beijing Lingying

3.23 Nanjing Jingming

3.24 Nucleon (Xinxiang)

3.25 DL Heavy

3.26 Mode

3.27 Cheng Day

4 Hoist Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hoist Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Hoist Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Hoist Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Hoist Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Hoist Application/End Users

5.1 Hoist Segment by Application

5.1.1 Factories

5.1.2 Construction Sites

5.1.3 Marinas & Shipyards

5.1.4 Mining & Excavating Operation

5.1.5 Warehouse

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Global Hoist Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Hoist Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Hoist Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Hoist Market Forecast

6.1 Global Hoist Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hoist Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hoist Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Hoist Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Hoist Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Hoist Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Manual Hoists Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Electric Hoists Gowth Forecast

6.4 Hoist Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Hoist Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Hoist Forecast in Factories

6.4.3 Global Hoist Forecast in Construction Sites

7 Hoist Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Hoist Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Hoist Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

Continued..

