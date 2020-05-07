Know How Global Surgical Table Market Is trending In Key Regions To Reach At Next Level In Coming Years?

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Surgical Table Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The global Surgical Table market is anticipated to observe significant growth during the forecast period (i.e.) 2019-2028, owing to rising demand for access to better and advanced medical and healthcare services, as a result of increasing public healthcare expenditure observed globally. World Health Organization (WHO) in its report stated that the average annual growth rate in health spending in low and middle income countries was reported at 6% as compared to a growth rate of 4% observed in high income countries. The global healthcare expenditure had observed an average growth rate of 4% annually between 2000 and 2016, while global economy grew at a lesser rate as compared to healthcare with an average growth rate of 2.8% annually.

The per capita median health expenditure recorded by high income countries touched USD 2000, while an expenditure of USD 400 and USD 100 was recorded in upper-middle income countries and low and lower-middle income countries for 2016. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

A significant rise in employment in the healthcare industry that has been growing at a modest rate is anticipated over the next few years, in view of various opportunities becoming available for growth of the healthcare sector. According to Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), the number of jobs in home healthcare sector were predicted to grow by 60% in the United States during the period 2014-2024, while during the same period, jobs at offices of healthcare practitioners were anticipated to rise by 25%. In addition to that, the number of jobs in hospitals were estimated to grow by 6% during the period. Many healthcare occupations such as home health aides (38%), occupational therapy assistants (43%), physical therapy assistants (41%), physical therapy aides (39%) and nurse practitioners (35%) are witnessing rapid growth during the period 2014-2024. It is anticipated that more than 4,00,000 physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives may enter the job market, which is predicted to support the growth of the healthcare sector during this period.

Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Surgical Table Marketreport. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five forces analysis, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

