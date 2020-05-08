Agricultural Insurance Market 2019 Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends

It is projected to augment the market and reach up to USD 32.8 Billion by recording a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Mounting natural calamities ending farmlands and accordingly affecting the output of agriculture, revenue of farmers all over the world results in boosting the awareness related to the advantages provided by the resistance of agriculture. Growth in the occurrence of the natural calamities all over the globe is mounting the number of farmers choosing the agriculture insurance to look after their equipment, livestock and crops. Importance has been experienced in encouraging the agriculture insurance market in the agriculture-based regions consisting of China and India.

Agricultural insurance market mainly started for the insurance of livestock to protect against the mortality of the livestock. Insurance against the failure of agriculture because of the storm was also protruding in the western regions of the world that spread to Canada, Japan and the other regions. Agricultural insurance is predominant in the established regions of Europe and North America because of the support of several official bodies. Evolving regions posture a substantial chance for the growth of substantial savings made by several local bodies to offer insurance in contradiction of the risk for the failure of the crop. The global agriculture insurance market is propelled to experience the fascinating growth in the coming future.

Agriculture is the main sponsors to GDP of various savings across the globe involving China, U.S and India. Regions, whose main source of income is agriculture and is facing many risks in the production because of which agriculture insurance has developed the tool for risk management for agriculture producers, farmers and the stakeholders. Agriculture insurance market consists of crop insurance as it covers the livestock, aquaculture, bloodstock, greenhouse and forestry.

Continuous demand for food from the growing inhabitants of the world is putting the pressure on developing yields of agriculture. Factors like uncontrollable issues of environment and seasonality with the pressure on the prices of food resulting in the margins of low-profit to the farmers. The agriculture insurance market has been emerged as a safety by the assembly of important bodies of government across the globe to safeguard food security concerns and farmers for the escalating population in the world. The global agriculture insurance industry is growing very quickly from the past years because of the rise in demand for food, its availability and flexibility. From the various varieties of crops in the market, the value for crops like rice, wheat, peanuts, soya beans, cotton, sunflower, potatoes and dry edible beans are increasing because of the easy availability.

The global agriculture insurance market is segmented into insurance type, distribution channel, and region. On considering the insurance type, the agriculture insurance industry is divided into livestock insurance, crop/hail insurance, crop/MPCI insurance and others. Based on the distribution channel, the agriculture insurance industry is divided into direct writing, bancassurance, broker and agency.

Geographically, regions involved in the agriculture insurance market analysis are Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest global agriculture insurance market share. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase the market in the coming future.

Key players involved in the agriculture insurance industry analysis are Rural Community Insurance Agency, American Financial Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Chubb Corporation and more.

Blogs on “Why Agriculture Insurance Is Essential For Farmers?”

Agricultural insurance is one of the effective mechanism for reducing the farmer’s sufferers because of natural disasters such as droughts, floods, and outbursts of pests & diseases. Agricultural insurance enables farmers to get financing and credit for investment in innovative technologies, equipment’s, and tools to improve and sustain their productive ability. It also enables farmers in regulating cash flows and offers a financial buffer to reeducate damaged enterprises. Improving the knowledge of those evolved in agriculture insurance from both the public and private sectors on its mechanisms, management, and principles it vital. Agriculture insurance and agriculture finance are strategically significant for eliminating extreme poverty and improving shared prosperity.

White Paper on “Agricultural Insurance: Transforming Lives For Better.”

Agricultural insurance is one of the top mechanism which protects agricultural procedures against unpredicted loss of crop profits or yields from produce sales at the market. Agricultural insurance is divided into two major categories such as crop-revenue and crop-yield. Among these, crop-revenue insurance covers estimated revenue from losses due to market fluctuations of crop selling prices. These both types of insurance are a means to help in disaster recovery for producers owing to unexpected events. The crop-yield insurance defends the estimated revenue due to unpredicted yields, which is the size of the crop’s harvest.

Key segments of the global Agriculture Insurance Market:

1] Agriculture Insurance Market Distribution Channel Overview:

Agency

Broker

Bancassurance

Direct writing

2] Agriculture Insurance Type Overview;

Crop/MPCI Insurance

Crop/Hail Insurance

Livestock Insurance

Others

3] Regions Covered in report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

