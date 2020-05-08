Cold-Brew Coffee Market Report Focuses On Top Players In Regions (Europe, Asia-Pacific, United State), 2019-2025

“QYR Consulting added a new research report Cold-Brew Coffee Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025 to its exhaustive repository. The research report, Cold-Brew Coffee Market presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Competitive Analysis of Cold-Brew Coffee Market:

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady’s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

Cold-Brew Coffee Market Segment:

By Product

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee

By Application

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenience Store

Key Points to Remember

Growing trend of investment in quantum computing to act as a key driver in the global Cold-Brew Coffee market

Stand-alone Cold-Brew Coffee to witness a surge in the demand in the near future

Cold-Brew Coffee is expected to gain popularity in Cold-Brew Coffee applications

Increasing growth of the automotive industry to encourage robust demand for Cold-Brew Coffee

North America to maintain its dominance in the global Cold-Brew Coffee market in the forthcoming years

Providing encyclopedic information about market influence factors

Analyzing various macroeconomic and microeconomics factors

Critical questions addressed by the report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Cold-Brew Coffee market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Cold-Brew Coffee market develop in the mid to long term?

Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

What are the current and future opportunities in the global market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Cold-Brew Coffee Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Cold-Brew Coffee Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cold-Brew Coffee Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Cold-Brew Coffee Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North AmericaCold-Brew Coffee Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in North America

6.3.4 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Cold-Brew Coffee Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Cold-Brew Coffee Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Cold-Brew Coffee Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.2 Japan Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Cold-Brew Coffee Import & Export

7 Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Regions

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Turkey

7.6.5 GCC Countries

7.6.6 Egypt

7.6.7 South Africa

8 Company Profiles

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady’s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Cold-Brew Coffee Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 UK

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 South Korea

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 Indonesia

10.5.7 Thailand

10.5.8 Malaysia

10.5.9 Philippines

10.5.10 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Distributors

11.3 Cold-Brew Coffee Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

