Global Copper Products Market Research Report 2019

Scope of Global Copper Products Market
Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.
Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.
There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.
Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Copper Plates
Copper Strips
Copper Foils
Copper Tubes
Copper Rods
Copper Wires
Copper Profiles
By Applications/End users:
Corrosion Resistance Part
Electrical Conductivity Part
Structural Part
Regional Outlook
The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Copper Products market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Copper Products market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Copper Products market are:
Aurubis
Jiangxi Copper
KME Group SpA
Hailiang Group
Wieland
Golden Dragon
Jintian Group
Jinchuan Group
Mueller Ind
IUSA
Marmon
Wolverine Tube
Poongsan
MKM
GB Holding
TNMG
Luvata
CHALCO
Mitsubishi Materials
Diehl Group
KGHM
Furukawa Electric
Xingye Copper
CNMC
HALCOR Group
ChangChun Group
IBC Advanced Alloy
Anhui Xinke
Chunlei Copper
Nan Ya Plastics
Dowa Metaltech
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Competitive Landscape
The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Copper Products market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.
