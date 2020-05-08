Global Copper Products Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Copper Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Copper Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Scope of Global Copper Products Market

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

The global Copper Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.

Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

By Applications/End users:

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

Regional Outlook

The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Copper Products market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Copper Products market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Copper Products market are:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

KME Group SpA

Hailiang Group

Wieland

Golden Dragon

Jintian Group

Jinchuan Group

Mueller Ind

IUSA

Marmon

Wolverine Tube

Poongsan

MKM

GB Holding

TNMG

Luvata

CHALCO

Mitsubishi Materials

Diehl Group

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

CNMC

HALCOR Group

ChangChun Group

IBC Advanced Alloy

Anhui Xinke

Chunlei Copper

Nan Ya Plastics

Dowa Metaltech

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Copper Products market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

