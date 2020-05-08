Global Diatomite Market Size And Forecast, 2015-2025

Adroit Market Research launched a report titled, “Global Diatomite Market Size 2017 By Product Type (Natural, Calcined and Flux Calcined), By Application (Filter aids, Filler, Absorbents, Construction Materials and Others), and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global diatomite market trends categorized as driving factors, restraints and opportunities that are expected to influence the demand during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL along with a detailed value chain to give a holistic market view. Furthermore, the global diatomite industry report also covers the latest trends pertaining to untapped regions such as African diatomite industry.

The global diatomite market size is estimated to be worth USD 1.86 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand which has been created with the emergence of a wide range of applications for the mineral across the globe. High porosity, low density, high surface area, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, abrasiveness, brightness and high silica content are the physical and chemical traits that have escalated the demand of diatomite as a filter, absorbent and filler in numerous applications.

On the basis of type, calcined diatomite is projected to contribute to over 65% of the revenues generated in 2025. The application of calcined diatomite in filtration coupled with increasing adoption of the technology in a number of industrial sectors is expected to augment diatomite market growth over the forecast period. Calcination increases the filtration rate and removes organics, increasing the specific gravity and hardness of the particles.

On the basis of application, filter aids are projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global diatomite market garnering a volume exceeding 1900 kilo tons in 2025. Good filter aids weigh very less and are chemically inert. The diatomite filter aids form high porosity filter cakes enabling high initial liquid flow. Thereby, the large-scale use of these filter aids in beer and wine making, motor oil processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and to filter swimming pool water is driving the global diatomite market growth.

Filtration of cooking oils and sugar is where diatomite is predominantly used. Almost every shelf in a grocery store contains a product which has been filtered by diatomite, thereby, ensuring the sustained application of diatomite filter aids and consequently, driving the global diatomite industry growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a volume CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for crop protection and other industrial applications. Furthermore, the demand for diatomite for manufacturing insulation bricks is expected to grow substantially over the next few years. China dominated the diatomite demand within Asia Pacific owing to its substantial demand in the large-scale manufacturing sector. China produced 420 kilo tons of total diatomite in 2015. Nonetheless, countries such as Japan, India and Korea are expected to offer tremendous opportunities driving the global diatomite market growth in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the global diatomite market is fragmented with a large number of players operating at the global level. Some of the foremost players include Imerys S.A., EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Dicalite Management Group, Inc., Diatomite SP CJSC, Diatomite Direct, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd. and Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite among others. The key players operating in the market adopt strategies to strengthen their position in the diatomite industry. For instance, In March 2017, EP Minerals launched CelaPool™, a revolutionary new low dust diatomaceous earth (DE) filter aid for swimming pools.

