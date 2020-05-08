Global District Heating And Cooling Market Size And Forecast, 2020-2026

The global district heating and cooling market size is projected to cross USD 320.0 billion by 2025. Several nations are now taking efforts towards improving their conventional heat generation, distribution and transmission infrastructure to reduce carbon footprints and make a resilient heat supply system.

Request for sample copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/77

Developed economies such as the European Union, Russia, Japan and Australia are in compliance with the Kyoto Protocol climate reforms and have accordingly started to implement future carbon emission control targets. This has strongly helped in the development of the global district heating and cooling market over the recent years. As a consequence, incorporation of district energy systems have helped these regulations compliant nations in catering to the peak energy demand, especially during the conventional baseload failures.

Combined heat and power (CHP) is now a significantly utilized energy source technology. It converts second or third stage heat generated in steam or gas turbines into reusable heat sources. This technology is considered as another important growth supporting factor of district heating, owing to its capability of producing high electricity at a local level combined with waste heat, thus improving the primary energy efficiency of the heat and electricity systems.

District cooling has witnessed a fast projection in the market growth, and is considered to rise at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the globally increasing energy consumption in space cooling in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. GCC countries constituted more than 30% of the global district cooling market share in 2017. Furthermore, district cooling serves as an alternative over environmentally hazardous hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) refrigerants. This in turn, is expected to drive the district cooling market demand till 2025.

Low usage of primary energy such as electricity & water, reduced chemical consumption, minimized noise, and availability of free roof space are the major benefits offered via district cooling. Capability of integration with renewable sources is another important attribute for performance. Electric cooling, free cooling, absorption chilling and cold/thermal storage are the key technologies used in offering district cooling.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/district-heating-and-cooling-market

The commercial sector is expected to offer a vast scope for the development of global district heating and cooling market over the coming years. Hotels & restaurants, hospitals, retail shops, shopping malls, data centres, government buildings, educational institutions, office spaces, IT parks, and sports & recreation are the key commercial sub-sectors that utilize district heating and cooling. The commercial sector held 18.3% of the global district heating and cooling market share in 2017.

ENGIE SA, Shinryo Corporation, Fortum Oyj, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Tabreed, Emicool, Ramboll, and Dalkia are some of the major players operating in the global district heating and cooling market. ENGIE SA has gained significant presence globally, with over 300 district heating and cooling networks spread across Europe, Asia, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Dalkia is a prominent provider of district energy, with more than 350 systems in France. Tabreed has approximately 70 district energy plants located in the GCC nations. Shinryo Corporation has about 80 operational district energy plants in Japan alone.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/77

Key segments of the global district heating and cooling market

Type Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

District heating

District cooling

Application Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Overview, 2013 – 2025 (TWh) (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy Denmark Finland

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa GCC



Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an in-depth outlook of the global district heating and cooling market. Key notable trends that formed the basis of our study include:

The global energy & power industry has been aiming at reducing carbon emissions, through implementing low carbon technologies, thus promoting the development of district heating and cooling systems in the world

Increased focus of the government on improving their heating and cooling infrastructure coupled with inclusion of renewable sources in the fuel mix has been on the rise worldwide

District heating has established itself significantly on the global platform while district cooling is witnessing an emerging growth. This trends was analyzed based on the on-going district energy projects in Europe, Middle East, North America, and China.

What does the report include?

The global district heating and cooling market report includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities

Value chain, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis and PESTEL analysis are the key tools elaborated in the study

The study provides the market estimates based on sales volume and revenue of district heating and cooling on the global, regional and country level

The report also includes a detailed industry categorization based on the type and application. This segmentation has been covered for all regions as well as key countries of each of the regions.

Global and regional level players have been profiled in the study based on the parameter including business overview, financials for 2016 and 2017, product portfolio, and company strategies

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire