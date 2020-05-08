Global Food Dryer Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Food Dryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
This report studies the Food Dryer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2018, the global Food Dryer market size was increased to 1532.8 million US$ from 1337.8 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 2040.1 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 4.17% between 2018 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Food Dryer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Food Dryer key manufacturers in this market include:
Buhler
GEA Group
Andritz
Tetra Pak
SPX FLOW
FAVA
Nyle Systems
CPM Wolverine Proctor
Bucher Unipektin AG
OKAWARA
Turatti Group
Kuroda Industries
BINDER Dehydration
Heinzen Manufacturing
Shandong HuaNuo
Jinan Yuehong
Boda Microwave
Guangzhou Zhiya
By the product type, the market is primarily split into:
Convection Type
Conduction Type
Radiation Type
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:
Processed Food Drying
Plant Food Drying
Animal Food Drying
Others
