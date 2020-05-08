Global (United States, European Union and China) Copper Products Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Copper Products-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Copper Products-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.

Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.

In 2019, the market size of Copper Products is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Products.

This report studies the global market size of Copper Products, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Copper Products production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

Market Segment by Application

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Copper Products status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Copper Products manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copper Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

