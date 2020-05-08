Global (United States, European Union and China) Cycling Power Meter Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Cycling Power Meter-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Cycling Power Meter-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cycling power meter is a device on a bicycle that measures the power output of the rider. Most cycling power meters use strain gauges to measure torque applied, and when combined with angular velocity, calculate power.

Garmin

Pioneer

Shimano

SRAM

SRM Schoberer Rad Messtechnik

Rotor Bike Components

Favero Electronics

Stages Cycling

Saris Cycling Group

Verve Cycling

Look Cycle

Power2max

4iiii

Rear Hub Power Meters

Crank Arm Power Meters

Bottom Bracket Power Meters

Pedal Power Meters

Spider/Chainring Power Meters

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Others

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

