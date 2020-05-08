Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Treatment Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2025



Macular degeneration is a group of eye disease commonly found among children and adults. There are various types of macular degeneration affecting the teens such as Cone-Rod Dystrophy, Best disease, Stargardt disease, Corneal Dystrophy, and Fuchs Dystrophy.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the availability of skilled professional such as ophthalmologist, and eye surgeons. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India is further fuelling the growth of juvenile macular degeneration market. China and India contribute to the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sanofi

Bayer

Roche

Pfizer

Allergan

Gilead Sciences

Kubota Pharmaceutical

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Ferrer Corporate

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

