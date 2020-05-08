Nanomedicine Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025



Nanomedicine is the medical application of nanotechnology.Nanomedicine ranges from the medical applications of nanomaterials and biological devices, to nanoelectronic biosensors, and even possible future applications of molecular nanotechnology such as biological machines.

As per the WHO factsheet, cancer is found to be one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012 and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths. Thus, demand for nanomedicine in order to curb such high incidence rate is expected to boost market progress during the forecast period.

Potential pipeline of products based on the nanomolecules and associated technologies are anticipated to drive market with potential avenues of growth. Presence of around 40% of products in phase II of clinical development, is anticipated to result in a number of key commercialization over the coming decade influencing revenue generation over the forecast period. The customized treatment options available for eradication of genetic abnormalities also makes this technology a substantial option for precision medicine.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth through to 2025 as a result of rise in number of research grants and increase in demand for prophylaxis of life-threatening diseases. Moreover, rise in the number of venture capital investors from developing economies of this region and increasing international research collaborations are anticipated to propel growth in nanotechnology-based healthcare industry.

Order A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2371455

In 2018, the global Nanomedicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Nanomedicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanomedicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Combimatrix

Ablynx

Abraxis Bioscience

Celgene

Mallinckrodt

Arrowhead Research

GE Healthcare

Merck

Pfizer

Nanosphere

Epeius Biotechnologies

Cytimmune Sciences

Nanospectra Biosciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Quantum dots

Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Market segment by Application, split into

Segmentation encompasses oncology

Infectious diseases

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert at @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2371455

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nanomedicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nanomedicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire