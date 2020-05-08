Portable Toilets Market: 2019 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2025 Forecasts

The study covers the global portable toilet market value for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global portable toilet market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, and value chain. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The global portable toilets market size is projected to be worth USD 9,851.4 million by 2025 assisted by the rising number of outdoor events around the globe. The trend of hosting outdoor parties and other gatherings is gaining momentum and with it is the need for provision of sanitation facilities at these events.

Portable toilets have become one of the most useful innovation providing a convenient and cost-effective solution to the age-old problem of providing necessary amount of washroom facilities under varied circumstances. Portable toilets have proven its utility in an array of situations. These toilets are temporarily set up and do not require and prior infrastructure such as sewage disposal system or source of water. Once its utility is achieved these toilets can be relocated or even stored until its need arises.

The global portable toilet market size is growing on account of the rapidly emerging portable toilet rental industry. Renting portable toilets in outdoor events offers various benefits as construction of bathrooms at locations of outdoor events is not feasible. The rental companies offer toilets for temporary usage which enable the guests at these events to meet their sanitary needs. Thus, the portable toilet rental companies are providing impetus for portable toilet market growth.

The portable toilets market size is mainly determined by lifting and handling portable toilets and power or trailer mobile toilets, of which the latter is most commonly used. The portable toilet industry research indicates the sustained dominance of trailer mobile toilets during the forecast period due to its high level of utility, mainly in the construction industry. As these toilets are relatively easier to transport across different sites, they are mostly preferred by the employers to provide their workers with hygienic sanitation facilities. The installation of mobile toilets in construction sites generate the highest revenue for the portable toilet manufacturers.

The installation of portable toilets in Europe on account of the heavy influx of tourists witnessed in this region is one of the primary factors which has led to the dominance of this region in global portable toilet market. Many sightseeing venues that have traditional bathrooms may not have enough toilets to accommodate people gathered in huge numbers. Furthermore, under various situations, portable toilets are the most affordable means to accommodate the visitors, for instance, public parks and monuments. Therefore, portable toilets provide a cost-effective sanitary solution to the tourists. All these factors have driven the demand for portable toilets and have boosted the portable toilet rental industry in Europe.

The competitive landscape of global portable toilet market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local manufacturers. Companies including Satellite Industries, Sanitech Toilet Hire ADCO International, PolyJohn, B&B Portable Toilets, Shorelink International, Camco Manufacturing Inc., ARMAL among others are some of the large-scale providers with a global presence.

