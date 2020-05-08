Steel Cord Market Manufacturers, Regions And Application Research Report Forecast To 2025

“QYR Consulting added a new research report Steel Cord Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025 to its exhaustive repository. The research report, Steel Cord Market presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Competitive Analysis of Steel Cord Market:

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

Steel Cord Market Segment:

By Product

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Other

By Application

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other

Key Points to Remember

Growing trend of investment in quantum computing to act as a key driver in the global Steel Cord market

Stand-alone Steel Cord to witness a surge in the demand in the near future

Steel Cord is expected to gain popularity in Steel Cord applications

Increasing growth of the automotive industry to encourage robust demand for Steel Cord

North America to maintain its dominance in the global Steel Cord market in the forthcoming years

Providing encyclopedic information about market influence factors

Analyzing various macroeconomic and microeconomics factors

Critical questions addressed by the report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Steel Cord market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Steel Cord market develop in the mid to long term?

Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

What are the current and future opportunities in the global market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Steel Cord Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Steel Cord Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Steel Cord Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Steel Cord Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Steel Cord Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Steel Cord Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Steel Cord Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Steel Cord Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Steel Cord Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Steel Cord Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Steel Cord Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Steel Cord Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Cord Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Steel Cord Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.2 Global Steel Cord Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Steel Cord Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Steel Cord Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Steel Cord Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Steel Cord Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Steel Cord Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North AmericaSteel Cord Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 North America Steel Cord Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in North America

6.3.4 North America Steel Cord Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Steel Cord Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 Europe Steel Cord Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Steel Cord Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Steel Cord Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Steel Cord Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Steel Cord Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Steel Cord Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.2 Japan Steel Cord Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Steel Cord Import & Export

7 Steel Cord Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Steel Cord Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Steel Cord Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Steel Cord Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Steel Cord Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Steel Cord Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Steel Cord Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Steel Cord Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Consumption by Regions

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Steel Cord Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Steel Cord Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Steel Cord Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Steel Cord Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Turkey

7.6.5 GCC Countries

7.6.6 Egypt

7.6.7 South Africa

8 Company Profiles

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Steel Cord Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Steel Cord Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Steel Cord Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Steel Cord Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Steel Cord Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Steel Cord Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Steel Cord Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Steel Cord Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 UK

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 South Korea

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 Indonesia

10.5.7 Thailand

10.5.8 Malaysia

10.5.9 Philippines

10.5.10 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Steel Cord Sales Channels

11.2.2 Steel Cord Distributors

11.3 Steel Cord Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

