Tahini Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2019-2027 | Top Companies –Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Carwari International Pty Ltd, Dipasa USA, Inc.

The Tahini market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Tahini is a condiment that is prepared from toasted ground hulled sesame. It is generally served by itself as a dip, or as a significant ingredient in hummus, halva and, baba ghanoush in the Middle East. Tahini is used in the cuisines of the South Caucasus,s the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as parts of North Africa. It is also used in Southeast Asian and Chinese cuisine. Tahini is prepared from sesame seeds soaked in water and then crushed to separate the bran from the kernels. The crushed seeds are then soaked in saltwater, causing the bran to sink. The floating kernels are later skimmed off the surface, toasted, and ground to produce an oily paste.

The tahini market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of Arabic cuisine. Increasing usage of sesame seed-based tahini in energy shakes, salads, etc. has boosted the growth of the tahini market. However, the difficulty in the absorption of nutrients restricts the growth of the tahini market. On the other hand, the increasing awareness of the health benefits attributed to tahini is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the tahini market during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Carwari International Pty Ltd, Dipasa USA, Inc., Haitoglou Bros S.A., Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd., RJM Food Industries Ltd., Sunshine International Foods, Inc, Other Companies

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Tahini industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits.

The global tahini market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as pastes and spreads, sauces and dips, and halva and other sweets. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline and online.

The Tahini market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

