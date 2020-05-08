Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2025

Los Angeles, United State, 24 December 2019 – –The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market : American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE), Covestro, Hexpol, Polyone Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group, Kuraray, The Lubrizol Corporation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Segmentation By Product : Polyester-based TPUs, Polyether-based TPUs, Polycaprolactone TPUs

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Segmentation By Application : Industrial Utilization, Consumer Goods, Construction, Medicine Utilization, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Polyester-based TPUs

1.3.3 Polyether-based TPUs

1.3.4 Polycaprolactone TPUs

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Industrial Utilization

1.4.3 Consumer Goods

1.4.4 Construction

1.4.5 Medicine Utilization

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Polyester-based TPUs Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Polyether-based TPUs Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Polycaprolactone TPUs Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.4 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 American Polyfilm

8.1.1 American Polyfilm Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.1.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.1.5 American Polyfilm Recent Development

8.2 API Plastics

8.2.1 API Plastics Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.2.5 API Plastics Recent Development

8.3 Huntsman Corporation

8.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.3.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

8.4 BASF SE)

8.4.1 BASF SE) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.4.5 BASF SE) Recent Development

8.5 Covestro

8.5.1 Covestro Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.5.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

8.6 Hexpol

8.6.1 Hexpol Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.6.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.6.5 Hexpol Recent Development

8.7 Polyone Corporation

8.7.1 Polyone Corporation Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.7.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.7.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

8.8 Wanhua Chemical Group

8.8.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.8.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.8.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Recent Development

8.9 Kuraray

8.9.1 Kuraray Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.9.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

8.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

8.10.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

8.10.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

8.10.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Distributors

11.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

